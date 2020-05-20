'It's fantastic,' Napa County first in Bay Area to allow dine-in restaurant service

Napa became the first Bay Area county to sit-down service at restaurants which goes a long way in rebuilding local confidence in returning consumers to in-person commerce. But for many establishments, it will take days or weeks to open to the public.

If any phrase applies to the reopening of Napa restaurants it's: "easy does it."

"It's fantastic," said Daniel Morris, the owner of the Napa Golden Bagel Cafe, reacting to finally opening his eatery at 6 a.m. on Wednesday for dine-in seating.

"Oh yeah. We've had quite a few customers come in and sit down and eat. We have a lot of regular customers who are anxious to come back," said Morris.

Joe Peatman said he will follow the rules, no matter how strict.

"Well, first I'm gonna ask that you have a face mask on while you walk around in my business. Once you get to your table, you're welcome to take your face mask off and enjoy yourself, said Peatman. Adding, "We're asking that they put hand sanitizer on their hands as they enter the building and then we have paper menus that are disposable. We have condiments that are single-use condiments."

Napa County resident Patty Baring said she was delighted that businesses were allowed to reopen.

Advertisement

"I think it's about time and I'm really looking forward to bringing business back into the city," she said. " I feel terrible for out local businesses that have been suffering."

Baring said she would waste no time in patronizing local restaurants and sitting down for a meal.

"To have people come in hopeful will increase the sales and have people enjoy themselves," said bagel hop owner Morris.

To the restaurant business, the is super serious.

"The safety of our employees and the safety of our community, being the first out of the gate, we have to we have to be more conscious than everyone else that we get this right," said Kevin Teague of the Napa Chamber of Commerce.

That's why Angele Restaurant & Bar opens Saturday with river patio dining and some indoor dining but done responsibly.

"For our staff, for our community, for our guests who come in the door, for our purveyors. We really want to make sure that when we do open, we won't have to close again in a couple of weeks because we've done it irresponsibly," said restaurant owner Bettina Rouas.

Though vintners sell alcohol and often food, wineries, and tasting rooms remain ordered closed.

"We do look forward to further relaxation as the official allows and as the state allows," said Teague.

Sean O'Tolle, chef and owner of Torc will wait to open in a week or so because so much is at stake.

"I think it's not so much just the restaurants, but the suppler chain, the wineries. I think for every one restaurant it's 40 businesses that are supported by it and part of it," said O'Toole.

Any further easing of rules in Napa depends on if the number of coronavirus cases and whether they spike or recede in the county.