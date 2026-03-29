The Brief Family members identified a 43-year-old mother of three as the woman living in a South Los Angeles storm drain and are urging more aggressive intervention to get her help. Jameelah Robinson, who has struggled with drug use and has previously lived in a sewer system, was seen leaving when outreach teams approached her and offered help. Robinson's family says they tried searching for her and are calling on authorities to take stronger action to ensure she receives care.



A woman found living inside a storm drain in South Los Angeles has been identified by family members as a 43-year-old mother of three, as relatives plead for more aggressive intervention to get her help.

Family members say Jameelah Robinson is the woman featured in a KTTV exclusive report last week that exposed an underground encampment inside a storm drain.

Robinson’s mother, Linda, said her daughter has struggled for years.

"How did she get into the situation she’s in?" she was asked. "Drugs," Linda said.

Her younger sister, Kameelah, said she had not seen Robinson in years and only learned about her living conditions after a friend forwarded her the FOX 11 report.

"When I viewed it, it just so happened to be my sister. That’s how I found out about her living situation," Kameelah said.

Despite the separation, Linda said she still speaks with her daughter almost every day and noted this is not the first time Robinson has lived in a sewer system.

"It’s the second time she’s been in the sewer," Linda said, adding that in a previous instance, multiple people were living in a single drain.

Last week, KTTV cameras captured Robinson climbing in and out of the storm drain. She declined to speak on camera.

Video taken below ground showed human waste and trash, along with an overwhelming stench coming from the confined space.

"As a mom? I’m dying. I’m dead. I tried. I’ve tried everything," Linda said. "I was told as long as she could tell me no, or tell the courts no, they couldn’t help her."

Within 24 hours of the initial report, city crews responded. Hazardous materials teams declared the area a "hot zone," and within 48 hours, workers sealed the drain with asphalt.

Robinson was last seen Wednesday, when outreach teams attempted to offer help. She walked away.

"I’m saddened to see that she just walks away like that," Kameelah said.

Both her mother and sister said they want authorities to take stronger action.

"Just take her, because she’s not mentally able to think straight for herself," Linda said.

Kameelah questioned how leaders would respond if it were their own family member.

"If it was a daughter, sister or mother of the mayor, where would she take them?" she said. "Instead of just allowing them to walk away."

The family said Robinson was once known for her singing and shared videos from better times, showing a stark contrast to her current condition.

"I couldn’t get the courts to see the mental illness in her. Now the world can see it," Linda said. "Maybe now I can get the help I need and she needs."

"I want to tell her, I love you, Jameelah," Kameelah said. "I’m here speaking on your behalf, and I’m not giving up on you."

Robinson has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday. Her family says they will continue searching for her and pushing for more aggressive intervention to get her into care.