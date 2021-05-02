Jewelry store in San Francisco's Chinatown hit in daytime smash-and-grab robbery

article

San Francisco police say three young men broke the front window of a jewelry store on Washington Street in Chinatown and stole jewelry from inside.

The owner of the shop, which is in the 800 block of Washington Street, told officers that three men approached his store window, according to a statement provided by Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger. One of the men, estimated to be in their 20s, then smashed the window with something that may have been a hammer and the other two took several pieces of jewelry from inside the business, according to the statement. The trio then fled on foot, Lobsinger said.

A 14-second video of such an incident was circulating on Twitter Saturday, unattributed and without information about the exact location. In it, the three assailants flee down an alley two doors away from the store.

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone who has information about it is asked to call the department's tip line, (415) 575-4444, or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Lobsinger said police will provide updates about the incident as they become available.