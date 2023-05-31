John Beasley, 'Everwood' actor, dead at 79

article

John Beasley has died at the age of 79.

Beasley's death was confirmed on Instagram by his grandson, NBA player Malik Beasley. Malik shared three photos of him and his grandfather, including one of the two on a basketball court.

"To the man who put the Beasleys on the map," he captioned the post.

"I can’t believe this day came, I honestly thought you were invincible and you still are," Malik added. "You taught me my first golf lesson, you taught me how to handle the big lights and success... damn grandpa I wanted to see you this summer... this is tough for me man.. I’m glad you were at least sleep... you are in a better place and I know you will be looking after me."

Beasley had been undergoing tests on his liver before he passed away at a hospital in Nebraska, his son told The Hollywood Reporter.

Before he took on acting, Beasley worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. He launched his acting career at the age of 45. "I was raising my family and I have two sons I’m very proud of, and I thought being a father and watching these kids grow up was more important," he told WOWT in 2020.

Early in his career he landed roles on "Brewster Place," "V.I. Warshawski," "The Mighty Ducks," "Untamed Heart" and "Losing Isaiah." Other roles include "Rudy," "Little Big League," "Crazy in Alabama" and "The General’s Daughter."

The TV and movie star believed his breakout role to be "The Apostle" with Robert Duvall.

Beasley also dabbled in theater and was recently working on the musical adaption of "The Notebook."

In his hometown of Omaha, Beasley started the John Beasley Theater and Workshop. He ran the organization for 13 years while also acting.

"We were able to change the lives of a lot of people just through the theater," he told the outlet.

Get the latest updates on FOXNews.com.



