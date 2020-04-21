Expand / Collapse search

Juvenile humpback whale washes ashore at San Francisco's Baker Beach

Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
article

A juvenile humpback whale washed up onto Baker Beach in San Francisco on Tuesday. Photo: Emily Kerr

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A severely decomposed juvenile humpback whale washed up on Baker Beach in San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to the Marine Mammal Center.

Officials said a partial necropsy was performed but details regarding the cause of death will not be available until a full necropsy is completed.

The Marine Mammal Center is asking the public to keep a safe distance from the whale, the center wrote in a social media post. 