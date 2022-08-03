Kaiser mental health workers poised to strike

More than 2,000 Kaiser mental health workers across Northern California are set to strike later this month.

The workers say Kaiser is not providing adequate mental health services to its patients.

The group claims the hospital is making it harder for people to see therapists, counselors, and psychologists.

Those workers want kaiser to hire more mental health employees to meet the current demand and reduce burnout of existing employees.

The strike is set to start Aug. 15.

Kaiser has not yet responded for comment.