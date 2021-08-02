Kaiser Permanete mandates COVID vaccinations for employees, physicians as delta variant surges

article

Kaiser Permanente announced on Monday that COVID vaccinations are mandatory for all employees and physicians, as a growing number of private companies and organizations get more aggressive in the fight against the virus.

The health organization said the move is an added layer of protection against the spread of the virus for its employees and patients.

The company has set a target date of Sept. 30 to have all employees fully vaccinated.

"As the country's largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious Delta variant," said Greg A. Adams, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc.

The surge in new infections around the Bay Area is being blamed on those who are unvaccinated.

"Large groups of unvaccinated people are fueling the current increase in cases and 97-99% of COVID-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated patients," Adams said.

Employees will receive paid administrative time to get vaccinated at Kaiser Permanente’s on-site vaccination clinics or at other locations.