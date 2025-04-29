Kehlani says she is not antisemitic

The Brief Singer Kehlani responded on TikTok to her being disinvited to Cornell University. She said she is not antisemitic, but she is against the war in Gaza where innocent people have been killed. Kehlani is set to headline the Pride festival in June.



Bay Area singer Kehlani is responding to Cornell University's decision to drop her from a concert line-up, in connection to comments about the war between Israel and Hamas.

Kehlani was meant to perform at a concert next month, but the university president said the school dropped that part of the show after students and faculty accused Kehlani of being antisemitic.

The R&B singer has been outspoken about support for Gaza and took to social media to respond.

"I am not antisemitic nor anti-Jew," she said on TikTok. "I am anti-genocide. I am anti-the extermination of an entire people, the bombing of innocent children, men, women. That's what I'm anti."

Kehlani grew up in Oakland and attended Oakland School for the Arts, and is set to headline San Francisco's new Pride music festival in June.