Kid 'ambassadors' help young people during 'Courageous Kids' day at Great America

For hundreds of mothers, the best gift they could have received this Mother's Day is health and happiness for their children. That's especially true for those youngsters who are or who have battled cancer.

On Sunday, Great America Amusement Park in Santa Clara was alive with playful screams, laughter, and the energy of a place full of joy.

"I'm so blessed to see what he's doing right now. I get the chills because every single day for me is an amazing, beautiful present," said mother-of-four Maria Jaramillo.

For five hours, this Santa Clara mainstay was a hub for giving thanks for surviving cancer. Thirty-six years ago, Gay Crawford, a two-time cancer survivor, founded the "Courageous Kids Day" at the park.

"I realized we didn't have many services for kids with cancer. And I had a friend at Great America, and she said, 'Let's do a picnic,'" she said.

From humble beginnings, the American Cancer Society's "Courageous Kids Day" has now seen upwards of 600 families converging for this annual event on Mother's Day.

Children enjoy rides, games, face-painting, and familiar characters.

Roberto Gutierrez, soon to turn 11, was battling Stage-4 Glioblastoma, brain cancer, at the age of 2. His mother, Maria Jaramillo, said surgery, chemo treatments, and prayer helped him pull through to deliver this Mother's Day gift — being able to watch him play pickleball.

"He has shown me the best thing as a human being to never give up. To be resilient," said Jaramillo.

Erro and Mateo, who were joined at the hip at the event, had their young friendship forged as both battled cancer.

Now, both serve as American Cancer Society ambassadors who help other young people overcome the physical and emotional twists and turns of cancer treatments.

"It's just nice to have somebody that you know is going through the same thing you have. But they're showing you can do that. Whatever he can do, we both can do," said Erro, with one arm draped over Mateo's shoulder.

It's a team win for the boys and their parents, who said that living through the disease was difficult, and so is thinking about the ordeal.

"Having to relive it again, being the ambassador, it brings back painful memories," said Martha Singson, Mateo's mom.

"But I know it's an important thing, so that everybody knows and spreads the word, that cancer is not discriminatory."

It's a message that resonated from face-to-face and smile-to-smile, as kids and their parents enjoyed a day scheduled for mom, but was enjoyed by everyone.

"This is the best gift I can receive. I don't need presents," said Jaramillo.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.