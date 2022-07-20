Kids used stolen car to shoplift at Daly City Dick's Sporting Goods, police say

article

Daly City police say four juvenile suspects wearing ski masks were arrested in a "grab and run" incident Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police said the suspects stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer at around 3:45 p.m. A description of the suspect vehicle was shared with police. Authorities said it matched the same vehicle and suspect descriptions for the same crime at the store two days earlier.

Officers spotted the vehicle, which they said was stolen, driving on the freeway towards San Francisco.

Daly City police said they alerted California Highway Patrol and San Francisco police about the vehicle.

CHP tried to stop the vehicle at eastbound Interstate 80 near 7th Street in the SoMa neighborhood, but said the vehicle fled. Officers said the vehicle became disabled after a short pursuit. The four suspects then fled on foot. Three were taken into custody immediately by CHP. The fourth suspect was apprehended shortly after when they were found in a nearby parking garage.

The suspects who have not been identified because they are minors are facing multiple felony charges, police said.