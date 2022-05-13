'KKK' found written in bathrooms at Palo Alto middle school

Authorities are investigating a vandalism incident at a Palo Alto middle school after someone wrote "KKK" in two bathrooms, authorities said.

The police department said on Wednesday at around 4:06 p.m. administrative staff at Fletcher Middle School called to report a graffiti vandalism incident.

School staff had already removed the graffiti before officers got to the scene.

SEE ALSO: Hate crime investigation launched after Black sheriff's campaign sign defaced

Authorities said the suspect had written "KKK" in ink inside two separate boys' bathrooms on two consecutive days.

On Wednesday the symbol was written on a bathroom stall and the following day it had been written on a toilet paper dispenser and walls.

Police said it's likely the same suspect committed both crimes.

Officers said the case is being investigated as a hate crime. So far, no suspects have been identified.