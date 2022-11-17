KTVU sponsors 2022 World Cup viewing parties

article

KTVU FOX 2 is a proud media sponsor of free 2022 FIFA World Cup public viewing parties hosted by Street Soccer USA and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

The month-long World Cup programming kicks off on November 21 and concludes with the final match on December 18, live-streamed and open to the public in iconic San Francisco locations including Civic Center Plaza, The Crossing at East Cut, Union Square Plaza, and JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park.

Join KTVU FOX 2 for world-class soccer excitement alongside food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities!

World Cup viewing parties in San Francisco

Monday, November 21

8 AM

Senegal vs Netherlands

The Crossing at East Cut (200 Folsom Street)

Monday, November 21

11 AM

United States vs Wales

The Crossing at East Cut

Friday, November 25

8 AM

Netherlands vs Ecuador

Union Square

Friday, November 25

11 AM

United States vs England

Union Square

Saturday, November 26

8 AM

France vs Denmark

Union Square

Saturday, November 26

11 AM

Mexico vs Argentina

Union Square

Sunday, November 27

8 AM

Croatia vs Canada

Union Square

Sunday, November 27

11 AM

Spain vs Germany

Union Square

Friday, December 9

7 AM

TBD (Quarter Finals)

Civic Center

Friday, December 9

11 AM

TBD (Quarter Finals)

Civic Center

Saturday, December 10

7 AM

TBD (Quarter Finals)

Civic Center

Saturday, December 10

11 AM

TBD (Quarter Finals)

Civic Center

Tuesday, December 13

11 AM

TBD (Semifinals)

The Crossing at East Cut

Wednesday, December 14

11 AM

TBD (Semifinals)

The Crossing at East Cut

Sunday, December 18

7 AM

TBD (Final)

JFK Promenade