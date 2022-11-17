Expand / Collapse search

KTVU sponsors 2022 World Cup viewing parties

By KTVU Staff
Published 
FIFA World Cup
KTVU FOX 2
article

KTVU FOX 2 is a proud media sponsor of free 2022 FIFA World Cup public viewing parties hosted by Street Soccer USA and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. 

The month-long World Cup programming kicks off on November 21 and concludes with the final match on December 18, live-streamed and open to the public in iconic San Francisco locations including Civic Center Plaza, The Crossing at East Cut, Union Square Plaza, and JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park. 

Join KTVU FOX 2 for world-class soccer excitement alongside food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities! And stop by our KTVU booth for some free FOX swag.

World Cup viewing parties in San Francisco

Monday, November 21
8 AM                                       
Senegal vs Netherlands                 
The Crossing at East Cut (200 Folsom Street)

Monday, November 21                  
11 AM                                    
United States vs Wales                  
The Crossing at East Cut

Friday, November 25                      
8 AM                                       
Netherlands vs Ecuador                 
Union Square

Friday, November 25                      
11 AM                                     
United States vs England               
Union Square

Saturday, November 26                 
8 AM                                       
France vs Denmark                          
Union Square

Saturday, November 26                 
11 AM                                     
Mexico vs Argentina                       
Union Square

Sunday, November 27                    
8 AM                                       
Croatia vs Canada                            
Union Square

Sunday, November 27                    
11 AM                                     
Spain vs Germany                            
Union Square

Friday, December 9                         
7 AM                                       
TBD (Quarter Finals)                        
Civic Center

Friday, December 9                         
11 AM                                     
TBD (Quarter Finals)                        
Civic Center

Saturday, December 10                 
7 AM                                       
TBD (Quarter Finals)                        
Civic Center

Saturday, December 10                 
11 AM                                     
TBD (Quarter Finals)                        
Civic Center

Tuesday, December 13                  
11 AM                                     
TBD (Semifinals)                               
The Crossing at East Cut

Wednesday, December 14           
11 AM                                     
TBD (Semifinals)                               
The Crossing at East Cut

Sunday, December 18                    
7 AM                                       
TBD (Final)                                          
JFK Promenade