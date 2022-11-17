KTVU sponsors 2022 World Cup viewing parties
KTVU FOX 2 is a proud media sponsor of free 2022 FIFA World Cup public viewing parties hosted by Street Soccer USA and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.
The month-long World Cup programming kicks off on November 21 and concludes with the final match on December 18, live-streamed and open to the public in iconic San Francisco locations including Civic Center Plaza, The Crossing at East Cut, Union Square Plaza, and JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park.
Join KTVU FOX 2 for world-class soccer excitement alongside food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities! And stop by our KTVU booth for some free FOX swag.
World Cup viewing parties in San Francisco
Monday, November 21
8 AM
Senegal vs Netherlands
The Crossing at East Cut (200 Folsom Street)
Monday, November 21
11 AM
United States vs Wales
The Crossing at East Cut
Friday, November 25
8 AM
Netherlands vs Ecuador
Union Square
Friday, November 25
11 AM
United States vs England
Union Square
Saturday, November 26
8 AM
France vs Denmark
Union Square
Saturday, November 26
11 AM
Mexico vs Argentina
Union Square
Sunday, November 27
8 AM
Croatia vs Canada
Union Square
Sunday, November 27
11 AM
Spain vs Germany
Union Square
Friday, December 9
7 AM
TBD (Quarter Finals)
Civic Center
Friday, December 9
11 AM
TBD (Quarter Finals)
Civic Center
Saturday, December 10
7 AM
TBD (Quarter Finals)
Civic Center
Saturday, December 10
11 AM
TBD (Quarter Finals)
Civic Center
Tuesday, December 13
11 AM
TBD (Semifinals)
The Crossing at East Cut
Wednesday, December 14
11 AM
TBD (Semifinals)
The Crossing at East Cut
Sunday, December 18
7 AM
TBD (Final)
JFK Promenade