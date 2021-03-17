KTVU's Elissa Harrington shares what's special about St. Patrick's Day

article

St. Patrick’s Day is always a special day in the Harrington family. We have a lot of Irish pride! Three of my great grandparents were born in Ireland - in County Cork and County Galway. My husband and I got our marriage license on St. Patrick’s Day and I walked down the aisle at our wedding to a live instrumental version of "The Galway Girl."

Growing up, we always celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by listening to Celtic music and eating my dad’s famous mashed potatoes and soda bread. As an adult, I now enjoy an Irish coffee… or two with an Irish toast. This is one of my favorites: "May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door."

Recently, we started new traditions in our home with our young kids. My favorite tradition is easy to do - and lots of fun!

We use a shoe box as the trap. We cover the box with green construction paper and then our kids decorate it with stickers and glitter.

At night, turn the box upside down and prop it up at one end. Then place Lucky Charms under as "bait."

The next morning, a trail of leprechaun footprints lead to the closed trap! We have never actually caught a leprechaun - but they always leave behind some chocolate coins!

Cheers!