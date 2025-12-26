Kung Pao Kosher Comedy, a San Francisco tradition, returns for 33rd year

The Brief Kung Pao Kosher Comedy, a Christmas tradition in San Francisco's Chinatown combines Jewish comedy and Chinese food. It was created in 1993 by San Francisco comedian Lisa Geduldig. The event has become a tradition for many in the Bay Area, with the laughs and camaraderie bringing people back year after year.



Christmas trees and Santa Claus aren't for everyone. For those looking for a novel way to spend Dec. 25, there's an event in San Francisco that grows more popular every year.

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy combines comedy and Chinese food, and all are welcome.

Inside Imperial Palace Restaurant in Chinatown, a Christmas Day tradition was going strong Thursday evening.

"As a Jew growing up in New York City, this is what we did on Christmas Day. We would go eat Chinese food," said Barbara Raboy of Oakland.

"That's the stereotype, said Jeff Weil.

In 1993, San Francisco comedian Lisa Geduldig added another dimension to that tradition—humor.

"Jewish comedy on Christmas in a Chinese restaurant," said Geduldig.

Now, 32 years later, Kung Pao Kosher Comedy is bigger than ever.

"It's one of the best San Francisco shows ever to exist," said Orion Levine, one of the comedians taking the stage at this year's event.

Here, the fortune cookies feature Yiddish proverbs. The tables are named after famous Jewish comedians. But many of the 1400 people who'll attend the show over three days are not Jewish at all.

"A lot of honorary Jews. We welcome all," said Levine.

Comedy goers said Kung Pao on Christmas Day brings them all the joy of the holiday season—without all the drama.

"There's much better food, much less drama, and a lot more booze," said Coco Merrell of San Francisco.

"I cannot imagine spending Christmas any other way now," said Joe Wicht of San Francisco.

The laughs bring people back Christmas after Christmas.

"It seems like a San Francisco tradition that we want to be part of," said Michael Sui of San Francisco.

"Having a room full of people who are here for the same reason, that makes a big difference," said Shelley Kessler of San Mateo—who's come all 33 years.

By the end of the night, strangers often become friends.

"Some of them don't know one another and they all get along so beautifully together," said Deborah Kohn, a longtime volunteer at the event.

"Holidays can be stressful. So take a break with your family, eat some Chinese food, hear some funny stories, and just be with people," said comedian Amanda Marks, one of the comedians taking the stage this year.

Proceeds from Kung Pao Kosher Comedy benefit different nonprofits each year.

The shows continue Friday, December 26, at 5pm and 8:30pm. If you can't make it in person, you can also enjoy the laughs virtually. For more information, visit koshercomedy.com.