LA County health officials worry of new surge as coronavirus case numbers spike

Health officials are concerned there is a new surge in Los Angeles County after 2,364 new COVID-19 cases and 34 virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

LA County has now reported over 88,000 coronavirus cases, which makes it the new epicenter of the virus in California.

The new surge comes as the state is also reporting a new high in coronavirus cases with more than 6,000 cases reported statewide on Monday. That marks the largest single-day count in The Golden State since the pandemic began.

While some have attributed the increase in testing to the higher numbers, health officials say that is not the case and that it is likely the result of a combination of factors including more businesses reopening and large public gatherings like protests.

The LA County Department of Public Health is also seeing small increases in hospitalizations and in the seven-day average of people testing positive for the virus, with the seven-day average of positivity rate increasing to 8.8% from 8%.

The troubling numbers come as the city of Los Angeles has temporarily suspended testing while it changes vendors. County tests sites remain open but are seeing capacity testing.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to purchase and give away three million cloth face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The priority will be getting masks to county residents who live and work in areas most impacted by COVID-19.

