LA couple giving back to parents by putting cash in baby products

A local couple is spreading kindness to strangers by giving away $1,000 as a surprise to people shopping for baby products.



Krystal and Patrick Duhaney of Cerritos are parents of two and they're expecting their third baby.

They were at a Manhattan Beach Target store recently and noticed the prices for baby products are even higher than what they remembered so they decided to give back – on a whim.



"We just wanted to try to do our part, trying to help people especially because we’ve been so blessed," said Patrick.



The couple has been spending their days going from Target to Target, hiding money in baby items.

They created a video of their discreet give away journey that took them to Targets in Manhattan Beach, Carson and Signal Hill. The video is now going viral online.

In all, they doled out about a thousand dollars.

They say because they know what it’s like to struggle, they wanted to pay it forward, especially given the pandemic.

Krystal is a registered nurse and successful business owner who built her company from the ground up. She’s the founder of Milky Mama, a breastfeeding related company that she started in 2015.

The couple is now just trying to figure out when their next Target will be.

