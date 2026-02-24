The Brief The La Onda Festival, which had been scheduled for May 30 and 31, will no longer take place, according to organizers. Organizers said all ticket holders would receive refunds. No reason for the cancellation was given. The event, produced by BottleRock Napa Valley, was set to enter its third year.



A popular Latin music festival in Napa has been canceled.

The La Onda Festival, which had been scheduled for May 30 and 31, will no longer take place, according to organizers. The event, produced by BottleRock Napa Valley, was set to enter its third year.

In a statement posted online Monday night, organizers said the festival would not be happening and that all ticket holders would receive refunds. No reason for the cancellation was given.

The lineup had been announced two weeks ago, and tickets went on sale Feb. 13. Scheduled headliners included Maná, Ivan Cornejo and J Balvin.

The festival was also going to include food, drinks, art and experiences like a spa and Lucha Libre wrestling matches.

Fans online began speculating about what may have led to the decision. Some were assuming that it might be related to immigration enforcement. Others said the tickets were too expensive – $550 for two days.

Many noted that comments had been turned off on social media posts announcing the cancellation.

Last summer, the festival faced a challenge after the Trump administration pulled the visas of two Mexican bands, saying that their lyrics glorified cartel violence – a claim the bands vigorously disputed.

In its statement, BottleRock said it hopes to bring La Onda back in the future.

"Until then, we are deeply proud of what we created together and deeply grateful for the fans," the statement said.

Last year, the festival drew about 70,000 people to the Napa area, providing a boost to local businesses and hotels. The cancellation represents a significant loss for the region’s hospitality industry.