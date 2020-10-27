Lafayette home vandalized with swastika graffiti, owners urge public to vote

article

A swastika symbol with the word "Trump" written underneath was spray-painted on a home in Lafayette Monday night.

Homeowner Katie Peacock posted an image of the graffiti in a private Facebook group.

It's unclear why the home was targeted, but the family has a Joe Biden flag flying in their front yard.

Outside view of Katie and Robbie Peacock's home in Lafayette.

Another member of the Facebook group said the same tag was found along St. Stephens overpass on Tuesday.

Peacock and her husband Robbie said the "message of hate and violence" underlines the importance of getting out to vote.

Advertisement

In a statement to KTVU, the couple said: "We have 7 days until the next election. Seven days to choose love over hate, unity over division, and bravery over fear. Seven days to protect our children’s future and to make our parents proud. Get out the vote."