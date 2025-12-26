Lake Tahoe saw a white Christmas, more snow to come

Lake Tahoe saw a white Christmas, and the snow is not done yet.

A recent round of snow on Thursday was welcomed by ski resorts across the Sierra Nevada.

Northstar California Resort reported 23 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and 54 inches over the past two days.

"This should be one of the best snow bases we’ve seen in a decade," said Kevin "Coop" Cooper of Meyers in El Dorado County.

He said the base is frozen deep down, though layers above and strong winds remain a concern. Cooper added that while another strong system is moving in, avalanche danger has increased significantly.

Sustained winds over some mountain passes reached 100 miles per hour on Wednesday.

With several more inches of snow in the forecast Thursday, ski resorts expect additional terrain to open this weekend. Resort officials cautioned that employees need time to assess conditions and ensure safety.

On the South Shore, Heavenly Mountain Resort said it received about 2½ feet of snow over the past two days. Officials said the snowfall has created a solid base for skiers and snowboarders, with colder temperatures now settling in.