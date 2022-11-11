Lake Tahoe ski resorts opening early

article

Ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are opening early this fall.

Snow is blanketing the Sierra Nevada mountain range and resorts are ramping up to open their lifts. There has been more than three feet of snow in the past week.

Boreal opens today. Mount Rose will be open today through the weekend, but then shut Monday until next weekend.

Heavenly, North Star and Kirkwood get into the action tomorrow. That's a week earlier than last year for Heavenly and North Star and three weeks sooner for Kirkwood.

Skiers and snowboarders can visit Palisades Tahoe next Friday.



