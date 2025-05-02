Expand / Collapse search

San Jose homicide suspect may be hiding out of state

Published  May 2, 2025 4:07pm PDT
Lam Thanh Mac, 39, is wanted in connection to an August 11, 2024 homicide. 

    • Lam Thanh Mac, 39, is wanted in connection with an August 2024 fatal shooting.
    • Mac has been on the run for months, and investigators suspect he may be in Las Vegas.
    • The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are still under investigation.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose homicide suspect who has been on the run for months may have fled the state, authorities said.

2024 homicide

Lam Thanh Mac, 39, of San Jose, is wanted in connection with an August 11, 2024, shooting that left a man dead, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said that around 3:18 a.m. that day, officers responded to a business in the 900 block of McLaughlin Avenue, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man later died at a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Suspect skipped town

Detectives identified Mac as the alleged gunman and obtained a warrant for his arrest but have been unable to locate him.

They suspect he may have fled to Las Vegas.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

