Large brush fire burning in Antioch

A more than 200-acre brush fire was burning in Antioch and threatening structures on Wednesday night.

The fire sparked just after 7:05 p.m. off of Somerville Road, according to Cal Fire and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported about 7:35 p.m. that the fire had grown to about 30 acres.

The fire then grew to about 150 acres and was threatening structures in the area, Cal Fire reported about 7:55 p.m.

Both fire departments reported just after 8:25 p.m. that the fire had grown to nearly 210 acres, and one person was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Antioch Police Department reported it was assisting the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District in its response and advised residents near Finch Drive, Markley Creek, Osprey and Cambridge Avenue to be ready to evacuate. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District issued an evacuation warning about 8:50 p.m. for residents in the area surrounding Mira Vista Hills Park, specifically in the areas:

North of Grimsby Drive

South of Hamlin Drive

East of Lafayette Drive

West of Tabora Drive, Silver Creek Circle, and James Donlon Boulevard

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.