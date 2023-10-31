Large collection of firearms, ammunition found in home of San Jose residential burglary suspect, police say

article

Police in San Jose have arrested a home burglary suspect who they said was in possession of a large cache of firearms and ammunition.

52-year-old San Jose resident Steven Florentino was arrested last week, following a months-long investigation.

Police said Florentino was suspected of carrying out a residential burglary back in April. Investigators said a neighbor confronted the suspect who fled the scene before police arrived. The neighbor told investigators that the burglar was armed with a gun.

Detectives later identified Florentino as the suspect in the break-in and obtained an arrest warrant, as well as a warrant for the search of his home.

On Wednesday, officers from the San Jose Police Department Covert Response Unit (CRU) located Florentino and took him into custody.

A search of his home resulted in the discovery of numerous unregistered firearms and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, investigators said.

"Among the firearms, Detectives recovered two assault rifles, one with a suppressor, two semi-automatic pistols, and twelve antique rifles and pistols," police added.

They also noted that Florentino was "prohibited" from owning firearms, though police did not provide details on a possible criminal history.

Florentino was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on residential burglary and weapons charges.

He’s set to appear in court on Nov. 6.