Large group of young bicyclists takeover Bay Bridge

A large group of young bicyclists temporarily took over the Bay Area Bridge on Sunday, performing wheelies and engaging in other dangerous stunts.

Video posted to social media by the group "Safe Street Rebel" showed a mass of bikers, many who appeared to be teenagers, riding eastbound on the bridge.

Hundreds of riders were reportedly involved in the action, which led to heavy backups on the bridge.

Bicyclists temporarily take over Bay Bridge on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Safe Street Rebel)

"Safe Street Rebel," which defined itself as a "decentralized group of activists" seeking to "end car dominance," marked Sunday’s event on its website as a "Rideout: Bay Area Takeover." The gathering began at Golden Gate Park.

In a post, the group wrote, "10 years later and still no west span path," referring to the opening of the eastern span replacement of the bridge which will mark its 10th anniversary next month.

Several pro-biking groups also said they were involved in the planning of action on Sunday.

KTVU reached out to the California Highway Patrol to find out if there were any arrests or citations and has not yet received a response.



