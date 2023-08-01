Charges filed against woman who fired shots on Bay Bridge while naked

A California woman who took off her clothing and fired shots at passing vehicles on the Bay Bridge last week has been charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm and other crimes in San Francisco, prosecutors announced.

Sequoia Dunkinsell, 32, of Sacramento was charged Tuesday by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins with three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, making criminal threats, negligent discharge of a firearm, four counts of brandishing a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and reckless driving.

Dunkinsell pled not guilty Tuesday to all charges connected to the stunning scene that snarled rush hour traffic on July 25. No one was injured in the mayhem.

A witness in a car near the gunfire shared a video of the encounter with KTVU.

She was arrested that day and remains in custody without the possibility of posting bail.

She is due in court again on August 11 for a preliminary hearing.