Large oak crashes into Redwood City home
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Emergency crews responded on Thursday morning to Redwood City where a large oak tree crashed onto a house in the Emerald Hills neighborhood.
There were no injuries reported from the people living in the home on Ferndale Way.
But the house suffered major damage. The branches pierced the living ceiling, and took off the tops of some nearby redwood trees.
Authorities said the oak tree collapsed because of the recent rains saturating the ground.
