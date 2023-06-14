The area around the Vallejo Naval & Historic Museum was briefly cordoned off after a man attempting to donate military items dropped off what officials feared was a live grenade.

A Vallejo police spokesman said a bomb squad from the Travis Air Force base was summoned to handle the explosive, which appeared to be from the era of World War II.

A video shared by a barber who works nearby showed a large police presence in the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

There were no reports of injuries.

A museum official said the donor had collected the grenade from a tenant who had recently died and did not intend to endanger anyone, according to a Vallejo Times Herald reporter.