Live grenade accidentally donated to Vallejo Naval & Historic Museum
VALLEJO, Calif. - The area around the Vallejo Naval & Historic Museum was briefly cordoned off after a man attempting to donate military items dropped off what officials feared was a live grenade.
A Vallejo police spokesman said a bomb squad from the Travis Air Force base was summoned to handle the explosive, which appeared to be from the era of World War II.
A video shared by a barber who works nearby showed a large police presence in the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
There were no reports of injuries.
A museum official said the donor had collected the grenade from a tenant who had recently died and did not intend to endanger anyone, according to a Vallejo Times Herald reporter.