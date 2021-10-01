Large water main break in East Bay floods street near children's center

A very large water main is broken in Alamo, flooding the street near a creative learning center for children.

East Bay Municipal Utility District crew were hard at work at Hemme Avenue and Danville Boulevard in front of the Creative Learning Center, hoping to stop the flow of water by 7 a.m.

Spokeswoman Kathryn Horn said the crews were trying to access the gate valve to shut off the active flow of water.

EBMUD first got a call about the water main break at a 12:45 a.m. and Horn said that nearly 200 customers were impacted.

Advertisement

The water main that broke is an 8-inch asbestos and cement water main that was installed back in the 1950's, according to an Hon.