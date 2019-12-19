Lateefah Simon elected to one-year term as BART board president

article

The BART Board of Directors on Thursday elected Lateefah Simon as the transit agency's new board president for 2020. Simon represents BART District 7, which includes Emeryville, Hercules, Pinole, Richmond, San Pablo and parts of Albany, Berkeley, Oakland, El Cerrito and San Francisco.

Simon, who replaces outgoing president Bevan Dufty, was first elected to the board in 2016.

Her biography on the BART website says she's a "nationally recognized advocate for civil rights and racial justice" and that she formerly served as executive director of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights and program director at the Rosenberg Foundation, a San Francisco-based civil rights organization.

BART must "regain the trust of weekend and night riders" by delivering safe, cost-effective and reliable service, Simon said in a statement.

The BART Board of Directors elects a new president and vice president every year.

At the same meeting Thursday, directors also elected Mark Foley as vice president.