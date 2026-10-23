Laura Owens, daughter of Bay Area radio legend, sentenced in 'Bachelor' pregnancy scheme

The Brief The Arizona woman faced a judge on Oct. 23 for sentencing after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges. Investigators say Laura Owens, the daughter of Bay Area radio legend Ronn Owens, altered an ultrasound photo, faked a pregnancy video and lied several times under oath Owens, investigators say, went to "extreme lengths to manipulate men," including Clayton Echard, a former star of the reality TV show "The Bachelor."



The daughter of a Bay Area radio legend was sentenced on Friday in Arizona after admitting to faking pregnancies and fabricating medical records to target multiple men, including a former "Bachelor" star.

Sentenced to jail time

The backstory:

Laura Owens, 35, pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in August. The 35-year-old is the daughter of Ronn Owens, who hosted a radio show on the Bay Area's KGO 810 AM radio for nearly five decades.

The radio station ceased operation in 2022 after 80 years on local airwaves.

Investigators say Laura Owens went to "extreme lengths to manipulate men," including Clayton Echard, who was a contestant on season 18 of "The Bachelorette" before being selected to star as "The Bachelor" in season 26 of the reality TV show.

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Investigators say that between May 2023 and June 2024, the woman altered an ultrasound photo, faked a pregnancy video and lied several times under oath.

'It finally caught up to her'

What they're saying:

FOX 10, a sister station of KTVU, spoke with Echard’s attorney, who has been by his side throughout the entire ordeal and says Echard is ready to put this all behind him.

"Clayton's exhausted by this. I've been spending time with him on and off for years since this first happened. I remember the first day I met him, when Laura was, you know, faking pregnancy essentially with twins and knowing that she had done that before to at least one other victim," he said. "It's been a lot of years of watching Laura do a lot of damage to a lot of men. She faked medical records. She fakes medical conditions. She's faking pregnancy. She faked twin pregnancies multiple times, and it finally caught up to her," he said.

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Owens Sentenced:

A judge handed down a sentence of 30 days in jail, with seven years of probation, to Laura Owens on Oct. 23.

If she violates her probation, she could face up to 12 years in jail.

Both Laura Owens and Echard spoke in court on Friday during the sentencing hearing.

"I pleaded guilty to four felonies, and I am profoundly, profoundly sorry for the pain, distress and expense that I've caused them," she said.

"Her tears that she brings in each day are going to be because she's fighting to keep herself from being incarcerated," Echard said. "Her tears aren't from empathy, they're not. She doesn't feel sorry. She's just sorry she got caught."

Laura Owens pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges after detectives say she faked twin pregnancies and medical records to target men, including former 'Bachelor' star Clayton Echard.