'Law & Order' crew member murdered at NYC set

A man working at the set of 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

It happened on a street in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood that was being used as a set for the TV show. The victim, Johnny Pizarro, was a contractor who was tasked with securing street parking for vehicles for the production.

Around 5:15 a.m., the 31-year-old was sitting in a car holding a parking spot when a man walked up to him and shot him multiple times in the head and neck. Pizarro did not survive.

The NYPD's crime scene unit was at the scene for hours collecting evidence and going door-to-door trying to find neighbors who might have seen something.

Actor Christopher Meloni is seen at the film set of the 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on July 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Police sources told FOX 5's Lisa Evers that there is a chance the shooting may not have had anything to do with the parking spot but may have been a targeted hit.

No arrests have been made in the case.

