Lights out, again: Next wave of PG&E outages to hit 550K customers

Before electricity was restored to residents impacted by Saturday's shutoff, Pacific Gas and Electric warned that it would again cut power on Tuesday to customers in the Bay Area and parts Northen California ahead of another severe wind event.

It's a move they claim is to reduce wildfire risks sparked by electrical equipment during weather events.

The potentially widespread dry, offshore wind event is expected to last through mid-day Wednesday and could impact about 596,000 customers.

Timeline for safety shutoffs

***The times are estimates and can change (earlier or later) depending on forecast models.

Phase 1 — 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity and Shasta counties)

Phase 2 — 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra and Yuba counties)

Advertisement

Phase 3 — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Alpine, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties)

Phase 4 — 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Humboldt-Southern, Mendocino and Sonoma counties)

Phase 5 — 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties)

Phase 6 — 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Humboldt-Northern and Siskiyou counties)

Phase 7 — 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties)

Phase 8 — 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Alameda and Contra Costa counties)

Phase 9 — 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Kern County)

Counties and customers potentially impacted

Alameda — 10,306 customers in Castro Valley, Oakland

Alpine — 66 customers in Bear Valley

Amador County — 12,132 customers in Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek

Butte County — 15,790 customers in Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Stirling City

Calaveras County — 16,971 customers in Arnold, Bear Valley, Camp Connell, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville

Contra Costa County — 204 customers in portions of Contra Costa

El Dorado County — 31,782 customers in Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Somerset, Twin Bridges

Humboldt County — 66,447 customers in Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta, Eureka, Ferndale, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville, Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta, McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans, Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa, Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitethorn, Willow Creek

Kern County — 839 customers in Lebec

Lake County — 37,441 customers in Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs

Marin County — 119,533 customers in Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre

Mendocino County — 38,137 customers in Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Caspar, Comptche, Covelo, Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino, Navarro, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, Westport, Willits, Yorkville

Napa County — 14,900 customers in American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa, Pope Valley, Rutherford

Nevada County — 43,211 customers in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington

Placer County — 22,996 customers in Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Penryn, Weimar

Plumas County — 785 customers in Bellden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie

San Mateo County — 13,209 customers in El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio

Santa Clara County — 496 customers in portions of Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County — 5,408 customers in Boulder Creek, Davenport

Shasta County — 26,700 customers in Anderson, Bella Vista, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lake Head, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Pala Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta, Singletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore

Sierra County — 1,159 customers in Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City

Siskiyou County — 51 customers in Somes Bar

Solano County — 19,785 customers in Vallejo

Sonoma County — 86,686 customers in Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncan Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penn Grove, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor

Tehama County — 1,695 customers in Los Molinos, Manton, Mineral, Paynes Creek

Trinity County — 1,046 customers in Burnt Ranch, Salyer, Zenia

Tuolumne County — 2,591 customers in Pine Crest, Strawberry

Yolo County — 290 customers in Guinda, Rumsey, Winters

Yuba County — 5,314 customers in Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley

On Saturday, the utility turned off power to approximately 970,000 customers, as winds roared, adding more fuel to the growing Kincade Fire.

Winds tapered off Sunday, and PG&E had hoped to restore electricity in all those affected areas, but on Monday evening the company reported only 57 percent of customers, about 556,4000 people, had their electricity turned back on.

Those customers who are still without power may be in the dark until Friday, when the next shutoff event wraps up.