'Limited' number of U.S. citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan, China to SFO: state department

The U.S. State Department said it plans to evacuate a “limited capacity” of staff and an unknown number of private citizens out of the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the growing coronavirus outbreak — on a “single flight” to San Francisco International Airport.

The flight will leave Tuesday from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport and proceed directly to San Francisco, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Sunday. However, on Monday, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel told KTVU that although the website had not yet been updated, the latest he heard was that this flight will be going to a Southern California airport. An email to the State Department on Monday to confirm was not immediately returned.

When it will arrive, whether these passengers will be quarantined and where they will be screened for the deadly disease, which as since killed 80 people and sickened nearly 3,000 worldwide, has not been spelled out. In the United States, five people — two in Southern California and one each in Arizona, Washington state and Illinois — have been diagnosed with the respiratory virus. There have been no confirmed cases in the Bay Area.

Just who gets to be on the flight also has not been made clear.

“This capacity is extremely limited and if there is insufficient ability to transport everyone who expresses interest, priority will be given to individuals at greater risk from coronavirus,” the embassy posted. Followup questions were not returned on Sunday, the start of the Chinese New Year, and the office was closed.



U.S. authorities believe that roughly 1,000 American citizens live in and around Wuhan, a sprawl of 11 million people with a manufacturing-based economy that includes a number of major American companies. Such an evacuation from China is unusual but reflects growing international alarm at the fast-spreading virus that first appeared in Wuhan late last year, the Wall Street Journal reported. The U.S. government also agreed to having medical workers aboard the plane to ensure that the evacuation effort doesn’t inadvertently further spread the virus and to accept responsibility for the risk of moving people who may be sick or carrying the disease, the Journal reported.

What the plan is at SFO also hasn't been clearly laid out to the public regarding keeping other passengers and employees free from the virus. However, in general, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been screening airplane travelers arriving from Wuhan at five international airports in the United States: San Francisco, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago’s O’Hare and New York’s John F. Kennedy.

Requests made Monday to SFO were not immediately returned.