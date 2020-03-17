Listen up! White House asks young people to 'cooperate,' stay away from bars

As the coronavirus pandemic hits closer to home and Americans adjust their lives to a new and spreading peril, health experts are zeroing in on a particular group—young people.

The U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, called on young people to cooperate with restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 even though they are less susceptible to infection.

"What you might inadvertently do, and I know you don't want to do, is put your loved ones at risk, particularly the ones who are elderly and the ones who have compromised conditions," Fauci said. "We can't do this without the young people cooperating."

Health experts are encouraging people to practice social distancing, a mitigation strategy that some cities have already imposed.

Bars and restaurants have shuttered their doors to patrons. Schools around the Bay Area are closed for at least three weeks with some shifting online. Places of worship have halted services.

But as the reality of the pandemic sets in, people are forced to adapt.

Instead of teens hanging out at a friend's house, they're zoom conferencing to keep up with each other's lives.

Educators are conducting classes online through Google Hangout sessions to ensure students don't fall behind.

"Some stores have dedicated hours just for seniors, the group hit hardest, by COVID-19, according to Quartz.

Older adults in the South Bay can now browse the shelves at Zanotto's Family Market minus all the chaos amid a coronavirus buying frenzy.

The outbreak has disputed everyday life, leaving people in search of any bit of normality.

While experts have no exact timing as to when it will all be over, Dr. Fauci says it's up to every American to do their part.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.