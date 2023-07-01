Little Tokyo chaos: LA car chase suspect, possibly armed, runs towards shoppers after crash

A car chase that stretched across Los Angeles County took a horrifying turn in Little Tokyo. The car chase suspect crashed a car at a downtown Los Angeles intersection, ditched the Mercedes-Benz he was in, and then began sprinting towards nearby businesses in Little Tokyo, causing widespread panic among shoppers.

The suspect, initially wanted in connection to assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of South Los Angeles before ending up in Little Tokyo.

After the suspect ditched the car, deputies at the scene began warning the public over an intercom at nearby shops and restaurants that the suspect may be armed and that they should not approach the suspect. The announcement, in addition to the sight of a suspect running toward their direction, made the nearby shoppers sprint for the exits.

Officials did now say which department the officer allegedly targeted by the suspect was with.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.