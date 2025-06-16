Live: California lawmakers want to ban police from covering faces

Bay Area lawmakers are set to announce legislation on Monday to prohibit law enforcement, at all levels, from covering their faces while conducting operations in the state.

The senators, from San Francisco and Oakland, respectively, say the bill will also require officers to be identifiable via their uniform or other means.

They said their bill would "help end the emerging trend of secret police grabbing people off the streets."

The California Police Chiefs Association did not immediately respond for comment.