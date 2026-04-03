Firefighters respond to cargo fire at San Francisco airport

The Brief A fire broke out at a storage yard at the San Francisco International Airport on Friday afternoon. Firefighters on-scene have kept the blaze contained to several storage units.



The San Francisco Fire Department contained a fire in the cargo area of San Francisco International Airport on Friday.

SFFD personnel are working alongside members of San Mateo County fire agencies to clean up the scene of a one-alarm fire involving five convex storage containers off the 500 block of North McDonnell Road.

In an update, San Francisco fire officials said the call about the fire came in at 2:19 p.m.

"The fire involved five airline conex storage boxes containing toiletries, headphones, hand wipes, and other giveaway-type merchandise," SF Fire said in a statement.

Fire at SFO

What we know:

The flames were contained in the storage containers, as well as some debris. There are no associated injuries, and no threats to the immediate public, officials said.

SF Fire said the fire was contained by 3:33 p.m.

The San Francisco Airport remains open and there is no impact on operations, though roadways in the area that were closed due to smoke have reopened.

The fire is under investigation.

The Source: San Francisco Fire Department