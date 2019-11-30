Live grenade safely removed from back yard of Oakland residence

article

Several homes near Mills College were evacuated Friday after a crew cleaning out the yard of a vacant house found what turned out to be a live hand grenade, Oakland police said.

Police were called just before noon Friday about the grenade found in the 4900 block of Daisy Street, just off Interstate Highway 580 near Mills College, Oakland police Officer Felicia Aisthorpe said Saturday.

Police evacuated several houses in the area as the Alameda County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and safely disposed of the grenade, Aisthorpe said. Nearby residents were allowed back in their homes at about 1:15 p.m. Friday.