Shooting and structure fire prompts response from San Bruno fire and police departments

The Brief San Bruno police and fire department are at the scene of a shooting and fire on Friday. City officials put an alert out about an ‘active incident’ in the area of Rosewood Drive at around 4 p.m. There is no official word on the cause, potential evacuations, injuries or suspects.



What we know:

Officials initially called the scene at the 100 block of Keefe Court an "active incident". The structure appeared to be completely decimated by the fire that had ripped through.

The scene remains active. City officials put out an alert at around 4 p.m. for people to avoid the area of Rosewood Drive.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Police and the fire department at the scene of a fire in San Bruno. February 6, 2026.

People are asked to stay away from the area and to use alternate routes. There is no official word on potential evacuations or how the fire started. We have no information about potential shooting suspects at this time.

A news helicopter flew over the scene to get a better vantage point. We do not know if there are any injuries associated with this blaze and shooting.

The police department told KTVU they have a public information officer at the scene and will provide more details when they become available.

We will update this breaking news situation as we learn the latest information.