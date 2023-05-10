LiveNation selling concert tickets for only $25 for limited time

article

LiveNation is selling concert tickets for just $25 during Concert Week. Concert Week lasts from May 10-16.

The price is considered to be "all-in," meaning it includes all fees before taxes.

The low price includes a variety of ticket and seat types for different shows.

Some musicians performing in the Bay Area include Big Time Rush, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rod Stewart, LL Cool J, Pentatonix, and Anita Baker.

To see which shows are included in the Concert Week Promotion, customers can see it under a ticket type in a seat map. Live Nation officials said if the seats available show full price, it means the $25 ticket is sold out.

