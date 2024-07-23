Livermore crash kills mother, 5-year-old daughter

A fiery, single-vehicle crash in Livermore early Sunday morning killed two people, including a child, and critically wounded another victim.

Livermore police said they responded at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a solo vehicle collision at South Vasco Road near Naylor Avenue.

Arriving officers found the vehicle engulfed in flames. First responders were able to pull a 25-year-old man from the vehicle.

The man, along with a 5-year-old child, were transported to a hospital, where the child died, and the man was in critical condition Monday night. A 24-year-old female also died at the scene.

All three victims are from Manteca. Police said the adults were in a dating relationship and with their child.

Investigators said the black Hyundai was traveling north on South Vasco Road north of Las Positas Road. For an unknown reason, after passing the intersection, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Investigators believe the fire was caused by the impact of the crash.

Police said they don't know if alcohol or drugs played a role. The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau will be releasing the identities of the victims.