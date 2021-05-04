Livermore planning commissioner who used word 'ghetto' will keep job

The Livermore City Council voted on Monday to allow a planning commissioner to keep his seat after he made what many viewed as an insensitive remark.

During a public meeting last month, John Stein said he didn't want the downtown to become a "ghetto."

He made the comment during a discussion about bringing a low-income housing project to the area.

However, the council agreed to give Stein a second chance under the condition that he takes a tour of affordable housing units, meets with Livermore's equity and inclusion working group and attends a two-day, online training session for planning commissioners.

Stein had offered to resign.