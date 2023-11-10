Livermore police say goodbye to beloved K9 Bugsy

article

Livermore police said goodbye to one of their retired K9, Bugsy, who passed away Tuesday.

Bugsy died at home with his family, also the family of his handler, police said Thursday.

"K9 Bugsy proudly served the citizens of Livermore from 2013 until his retirement in 2019," Livermore police wrote on social media. "Bugsy was a tremendous asset to our department and performed his job with pride and distinction. He selflessly served the Livermore community with his K9 Handler, Officer Audrey Thompson."

Police said since his retirement, Bugsy enjoyed his time at home with Officer Thompson and her family.

"Thank you K9 Bugsy for your years of dedicated service; you will be missed."