Livermore police seeking four individuals in suspicious death investigation

Livermore police are seeking to identify four individuals in connection to a death investigation of a 24-year-old man.

On May 24, Livermore Police Department responded to the Sens Hotel at 1000 Airway Boulevard for a welfare check. There they found James Vincent Naples, of Livermore, dead inside a hotel room. Police determined the death to be suspicious given his age and the circumstances.

Detectives would like to speak with four individuals who they have issued photographs of regarding this investigation.

If you have information on this case or the persons in these photographs, call the Livermore Police Department Tip-Line at (925) 371-4790. Callers may remain anonymous.