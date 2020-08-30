LNU Lighting Complex Fires containment at 56 percent

article

Containment of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire that has been burning since Aug. 17 in Sonoma, Lake, Marin, Napa and Solano counties increased only marginally overnight to 56 percent with 375,000 acres burned, Cal Fire said Sunday morning.

The complex includes the merged Hennessey Fire at 317,909 acres and 56 percent containment, the Wallbridge Fire at 54,940 acres and 55 percent, and the Meyers Fire at 2,360 acres and 99 percent.

The third-largest wildfire in California history has killed five people and destroyed 1,198 structures.

The fire continues to threaten 10,350 structures.