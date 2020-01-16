Local businesses make final preparations ahead of NFC Championship game

Businesses around Levi's Stadium are getting ready for the thousands of fans coming into the South Bay this weekend.

For the Blue Chip Sports Lounge in San Jose, the NFC Championship Game is already a big win.

They've been preparing all week for Sunday. Decorating, arranging pre-parties, and tripling their typical beer and food order. They're expect a capacity crowd of 49er faithful.

"It's just awesome. You get 200 people or more in here cheering for the 49ers. We have a DJ playing, getting the hype going on. You just feel everybody's love for the team and it's just one of the best enviroments you could be in," says Rudy DeAnda of The Blue Chip.

Packers fans are hyped up too, taking in the atmosphere around Levi's Stadium.

Angel Cajina flew in from Florida to watch his beloved team. But he says this game is already tearing his family apart. "A little. Cause we're kinda split apart. My brother and my dad are 49ers fans, and i'm a Packers fan. So we'll see after the game who's going to be happy."

Levi's Stadium is preparing too. And they've got a special menu for this game. It includes beer cheese bratwurst nachos, a nod to Green Bay.

"Obviously I want our fans to take a bite out of the Green Bay Packers. So some food that's styled toward Wisconsin team food, but also to have something for the Green Bay fans to enjoy while they're here that might remind them of home," said Jon Severson, Levi's Stadium Senior Executive Chef.