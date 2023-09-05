Long lines to leave Burning Man; sheriff says guests abandoned cars and trash

After the weekend's muddy conditions at Burning Man, people on Tuesday were finally being allowed to leave Black Rock Desert.

But festival officials were urging guests to wait until later in the day, because after the Big Burn Monday night, the wait to leave the makeshift city was over eight hours.

Ilene Lelchuk Snyder of San Rafael tried to leave before 5 a.m. and Tuesday and was told that it would be a six-hour wait to get to the get.

In the end, it only took her three hours to get out.

Others decided to wait another day or two.

"People are moving and packing the best they can, slowly, but it's happening. Hopefully we'll be able we'll be able to start heading out soon," said Nino Alicea.



Not everyone was relaxed about the efforts to get out of the muddy playa.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told the San Francisco Chronicle many people abandoned their cars throughout the playa and still others left trash and other debris along roads in the area.

Allen also told the Chronicle that a number of ‘burners’ were "not showing compassion to their fellow man who have endured the same issues over the past few days."



This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.