Longshore workers no longer worried about cruise trash

After a weekend of worrying about how the garbage from the contaminated cruise ship would be taken from the Port of Oakland, the longshore workers' union learned there was no need for concern.

On Monday, the union found out that the cruiseliner trash was removed Sunday night by barge and is not being transported over land as they had worried. That means the trash from the Grand Princess also will not be dumped in the Bay Area, the union said.

Union leaders spoke out over the weekend, urging the Port of Oakland and other officials to not transport the trash by land.

