Fact or fiction: Your coronavirus questions answered

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, so do worries, fears and a lot of rumors.

Each day, we'll be taking questions from the public and answering them here with expert advice and information.

What is the source of this virus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some cause illness in people, and others, such as canine and feline coronaviruses, only infect animals. Rarely, animal coronaviruses that infect animals have emerged to infect people and can spread between people. This is suspected to have occurred for the virus that causes COVID-19. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) are two other examples of coronaviruses that originated from animals and then spread to people. -- Source: CDC

How does the virus spread?

This virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. The first infections were linked to a live animal market, but the virus is now spreading from person-to-person. It’s important to note that person-to-person spread can happen on a continuum. Some viruses are highly contagious, like measles, while other viruses are less so.

The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community in some affected geographic areas. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. -- Source: CDC

Can someone who has COVID-19 spread the illness to others?

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading from person-to-person. Someone who is actively sick with COVID-19 can spread the illness to others. That is why CDC recommends that these patients be isolated either in the hospital or at home (depending on how sick they are) until they are better and no longer pose a risk of infecting others. -- Source: CDC

Will warm weather stop the outbreak of COVID-19?

It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. -- Source: CDC

What are the symptomns of coronavirus?

Current symptoms reported for patients with COVID-19 have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever1, cough, and difficulty breathing. -- Source: CDC

Should I get tested for coronavirus?

The CDC currently recommends that people who think they may have been exposed to coronavirus contact their healthcare provider immediately. They also recommend that if you feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or if you live in or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, you contact your healthcare provider. The healthcare provider will work with your state’s public health department and CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19. -- Source CDC

“Is it possible that this virus is man made? The Chinese government could have manufactured this virus using DNA leaving out a DNA to make it hard to cure?” -Thomas

This virus is not man-made, and has its origins in animals. It has not been manufactured by anyone. This coronavirus is a betacoronavirus, like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. All three of these viruses have their origins in bats.The sequences from U.S. patients are similar to the one that China initially posted, suggesting a likely single, recent emergence of this virus from an animal reservoir.

Early on, many of the patients at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. Later, a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread. Person-to-person spread was subsequently reported outside Hubei and in countries outside China, including in the United States. Some international destinations now have apparent community spread with the virus that causes COVID-19, as do some parts of the United States. Community spread means some people have been infected and it is not known how or where they became exposed.

--Source: CDC

“From what I have heard more people have died from the flu this year than the coronavirus. Why is the coronavirus so much more heard about in the news?” -Ranissa

According to Dr. Lisa Lockerd Maragakis, the Senior Director of Infection Prevention at The Johns Hopkins Health System, although both the flu and the new coronavirus are infectious respiratory illnesses and can look similar, they are caused by different viruses, transmitted differently, and no vaccine exists for coronavirus.

While the flu is caused by any of several different types and strains of influenza viruses, the coronavirus is caused by one virus, the novel 2019 coronavirus, now called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2.

“While both the flu and COVID-19 may be transmitted in similar ways, there is also a possible difference: COVID-19 might be spread through the airborne route, meaning that tiny droplets remaining in the air could cause disease in others even after the ill person is no longer near,” Lockerd Maragakis wrote on the Hopkins Medicine website.

As far as treatment, neither the flu nor the coronavirus is treatable with antibiotics, which only work on bacterial infections. Both may be treated by addressing symptoms, such as reducing fever. While antiviral medications are currently being tested to see if they can address symptoms for coronavirus, antiviral medications can address symptoms and sometimes shorten the duration of the flu.

No vaccine exists for coronavirus, although one is in progress. For the flu, a vaccine is available and effective to prevent some of the most dangerous strains or to reduce the severity of the flu.

“The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly,n”Lockerd Maragakis wrote.”Since this disease is caused by a new virus, people do not have immunity to it, and a vaccine may be many months away. Doctors and scientists are working on estimating the mortality rate of COVID-19, but at present, it is thought to be higher than that of most strains of the flu.” --Source: Johns Hopkins Medicine



