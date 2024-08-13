Longtime Oakland deli owner threatened, punched

An Oakland deli owner was assaulted after photographing a man who threatened her.

Vannery Neth, owner of MacArthur Deli in East Oakland for 26 years, was in her shop doorway Monday when a man on the sidewalk confronted her.

He yelled at her, "What are you looking at? That's why you get killed when you stare at people."

Neth didn't respond. The man then stuck his finger on her forehead and repeated his threat.

As he walked away, she took photos of him on her cell phone. When he noticed her snapping photos, he ran back over and tried to grab her phone before punching her in the face.

Featured article

"He got mad at me, (started) swinging, and I hit the door," she said.

Neth has a bruise on her face and the impact of the assault also caused her head to slam into the door frame.

The man then entered Charlie's Las Palmas, where employee Maria Castellon said he demanded fish.

She said he yelled, "Hey! Give me the fish right now! Hurry, hurry! Come on!"

She said the frightened staff complied out of fear and gave him $17 worth of red snapper.

"I'm upset. Really, really, really upset. Because I'm taking care of the security of my co-workers," Castellon said.

Customers at the deli were disturbed by the attack. Neth, called "Auntie" or "Momma" by the community, is a Cambodian immigrant and local staple.

SEE ALSO: Police chief data shows violent crime drops in Oakland, San Francisco

"That's so disappointing," said customer Dwane Stewart. "She don't deserve nothing like that. This lady don't bother anybody. She's so sweet, and the best food, too. Fresh, all the time."

The neighborhood around Seminary Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, where the deli is located, has been plagued by violence.

"I have been robbed twice. One time, they had one man and one girl come in with shotgun," Neth said.

Neth already had plans to retire next year and sell the deli.

"It's not safe in here. People beat you up, I'm old, a 68-year-old woman. It's crazy," she said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com.